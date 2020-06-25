All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

12545 Caminito De La Gallarda

12545 Caminito De La Gallarda · No Longer Available
Location

12545 Caminito De La Gallarda, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have any available units?
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have?
Some of 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda currently offering any rent specials?
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda pet-friendly?
No, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda offer parking?
No, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda does not offer parking.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have a pool?
Yes, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda has a pool.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have accessible units?
No, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda does not have accessible units.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda has units with dishwashers.
