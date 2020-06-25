Rent Calculator
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda
No Longer Available
Location
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have any available units?
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have?
Some of 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda currently offering any rent specials?
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda pet-friendly?
No, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda offer parking?
No, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda does not offer parking.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have a pool?
Yes, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda has a pool.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have accessible units?
No, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda does not have accessible units.
Does 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12545 Caminito De La Gallarda has units with dishwashers.
