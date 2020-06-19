All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12530 Carmel Creek Rd

12530 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

12530 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Located just a short drive from downtown Del Mar & Torrey Pines State Beach, this upscale Carmel Valley Villa offers access to luxury amenities including tennis courts, a sauna, gym, pool, clubhouse & 2 spas. A private front patio overlooking lush complex grounds welcomes you into the open living/kitchen/dining area, complete with a granite-top breakfast bar. More functional features include in-unit laundry, stainless kitchen appliances, recessed lighting & an outdoor storage closet. Home is not furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12530 Carmel Creek Rd have any available units?
12530 Carmel Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12530 Carmel Creek Rd have?
Some of 12530 Carmel Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12530 Carmel Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12530 Carmel Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12530 Carmel Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12530 Carmel Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12530 Carmel Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 12530 Carmel Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12530 Carmel Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12530 Carmel Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12530 Carmel Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12530 Carmel Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 12530 Carmel Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 12530 Carmel Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12530 Carmel Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12530 Carmel Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
