12512 Rios Rd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

12512 Rios Rd

12512 Rios Road · No Longer Available
Location

12512 Rios Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12512 Rios Rd have any available units?
12512 Rios Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12512 Rios Rd have?
Some of 12512 Rios Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12512 Rios Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12512 Rios Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12512 Rios Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12512 Rios Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12512 Rios Rd offer parking?
No, 12512 Rios Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12512 Rios Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12512 Rios Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12512 Rios Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12512 Rios Rd has a pool.
Does 12512 Rios Rd have accessible units?
No, 12512 Rios Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12512 Rios Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12512 Rios Rd has units with dishwashers.

