Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12510 Carmel Creek Rd
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12510 Carmel Creek Rd
12510 Carmel Creek Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12510 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12510 Carmel Creek Rd have any available units?
12510 Carmel Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12510 Carmel Creek Rd have?
Some of 12510 Carmel Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12510 Carmel Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12510 Carmel Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12510 Carmel Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12510 Carmel Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12510 Carmel Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 12510 Carmel Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12510 Carmel Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12510 Carmel Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12510 Carmel Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12510 Carmel Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 12510 Carmel Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 12510 Carmel Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12510 Carmel Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12510 Carmel Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
