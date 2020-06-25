Rent Calculator
12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar
12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar
·
No Longer Available
Location
12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Patty Moore-Davidson, Listing Agent 858-613-9484; patty@pattymd.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar have any available units?
12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar have?
Some of 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar offer parking?
No, 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar has a pool.
Does 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12440 Caminito Mira Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
