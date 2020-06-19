1244 Colusa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2563c0202c ---- MOVE-IN SPECIAL! First 2 Weeks Free w/ Immediate Move-In! Upstairs corner one bedroom unit with one assigned parking space. Perfect area next to USD! Located very close to local restaurants, trolley stop, Mission Bay, Fashion Valley and Old Town. On site laundry. No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. Schedule a showing here: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Drivers License or Identification. Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Assigned Parking Close To Usd/Old Town/Fashion Valley/Mission Bay Onsite Laundry Small Community