Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1240 Johnson Avenue

1240 Johnson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Johnson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BED / 2 BATH, 2-STORY HOME - CANYON LIVING IN UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS - This unique home is a must see property located in University Heights close to the Washington Street Bridge, Trader Joes, Ralphs, Starbucks and many great restaurants and shops. Situated on a canyon, this split level home features "black stainless appliances", laminate flooring & carpet. Skylights allow lots of sunlight into this home making it light & bright. The 1st floor bath has been completely remodeled with modern finishes. All new window coverings. There are two decks overlooking the canyon perfect for relaxing or entertaining. New paint throughout. Newer Washer / Dyer. One off-street parking space in the driveway and ample street parking. There are two entrances making this the perfect home for a roommate setup. If you ever dreamed of canyon living on a quiet street in a hip and cool neighborhood, this is your home.

Pets will be considered with a $500 refundable pet deposit.
Tenants pay all utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3707183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
1240 Johnson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Johnson Avenue have?
Some of 1240 Johnson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Johnson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 Johnson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1240 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1240 Johnson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Johnson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1240 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1240 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Johnson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
