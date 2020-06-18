1240 Johnson Avenue

Amenities

3 BED / 2 BATH, 2-STORY HOME - CANYON LIVING IN UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS - This unique home is a must see property located in University Heights close to the Washington Street Bridge, Trader Joes, Ralphs, Starbucks and many great restaurants and shops. Situated on a canyon, this split level home features "black stainless appliances", laminate flooring & carpet. Skylights allow lots of sunlight into this home making it light & bright. The 1st floor bath has been completely remodeled with modern finishes. All new window coverings. There are two decks overlooking the canyon perfect for relaxing or entertaining. New paint throughout. Newer Washer / Dyer. One off-street parking space in the driveway and ample street parking. There are two entrances making this the perfect home for a roommate setup. If you ever dreamed of canyon living on a quiet street in a hip and cool neighborhood, this is your home.



Pets will be considered with a $500 refundable pet deposit.

Tenants pay all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



