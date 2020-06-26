Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12381 Picrus Street
12381 Picrus Street
12381 Picrus Street
Location
12381 Picrus Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious tasteful home. Quiet Premium Neighborhood with Excellent Schools. Excellent Quality of Life, Good Freeway access.
We rarely have vacancies in this neighborhood. A rare opportunity.
Available for move in June 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12381 Picrus Street have any available units?
12381 Picrus Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 12381 Picrus Street currently offering any rent specials?
12381 Picrus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12381 Picrus Street pet-friendly?
No, 12381 Picrus Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12381 Picrus Street offer parking?
No, 12381 Picrus Street does not offer parking.
Does 12381 Picrus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12381 Picrus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12381 Picrus Street have a pool?
No, 12381 Picrus Street does not have a pool.
Does 12381 Picrus Street have accessible units?
No, 12381 Picrus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12381 Picrus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12381 Picrus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12381 Picrus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12381 Picrus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
