Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12370 Carmel Country Rd #104
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

12370 Carmel Country Rd #104

12370 Carmel Country Road · No Longer Available
Location

12370 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Available Now

$2,795 per month
$2,795 security deposit

Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

If after viewing the condo you would like to apply please observe the following.
1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92130

(RLNE5562001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 have any available units?
12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 currently offering any rent specials?
12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 is pet friendly.
Does 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 offer parking?
No, 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 does not offer parking.
Does 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 have a pool?
No, 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 does not have a pool.
Does 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 have accessible units?
No, 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12370 Carmel Country Rd #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
