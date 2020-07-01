12364 Carmel Country Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Fully Furnished 1 BD/1BA Top Floor Unit in Carmel Valley! Pool, Spa, Fitness Room! - Quiet top floor remodeled apartment with quartz countertops, wood floors, and a balcony. Covered parking space, washer/dryer, water and HOA dues are all included! Bedroom has a queen size bed and a desk, living room has a queen size leather pull out sofa. Walk in closet with plenty drawer space and walk in pantry in kitchen with all you need to start cooking.

The Heights is a desirable, gated community with a clubhouse, swimming pool, and a gym. It is close to freeways, restaurants, shopping, and the beach.

Move in ready! 1,850.00/month. One year lease preferred.

If interested contact Christine Nievergelt (619) 8132810 or email at chnievergelt@aol.com



