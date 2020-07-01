All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

12364 Carmel Country Rd

12364 Carmel Country Road · No Longer Available
Location

12364 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Fully Furnished 1 BD/1BA Top Floor Unit in Carmel Valley! Pool, Spa, Fitness Room! - Quiet top floor remodeled apartment with quartz countertops, wood floors, and a balcony. Covered parking space, washer/dryer, water and HOA dues are all included! Bedroom has a queen size bed and a desk, living room has a queen size leather pull out sofa. Walk in closet with plenty drawer space and walk in pantry in kitchen with all you need to start cooking.
The Heights is a desirable, gated community with a clubhouse, swimming pool, and a gym. It is close to freeways, restaurants, shopping, and the beach.
Move in ready! 1,850.00/month. One year lease preferred.
If interested contact Christine Nievergelt (619) 8132810 or email at chnievergelt@aol.com

(RLNE5388774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12364 Carmel Country Rd have any available units?
12364 Carmel Country Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12364 Carmel Country Rd have?
Some of 12364 Carmel Country Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12364 Carmel Country Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12364 Carmel Country Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12364 Carmel Country Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12364 Carmel Country Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12364 Carmel Country Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12364 Carmel Country Rd offers parking.
Does 12364 Carmel Country Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12364 Carmel Country Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12364 Carmel Country Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12364 Carmel Country Rd has a pool.
Does 12364 Carmel Country Rd have accessible units?
No, 12364 Carmel Country Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12364 Carmel Country Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12364 Carmel Country Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

