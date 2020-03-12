All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
12361 Creekview Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:31 AM

12361 Creekview Drive

12361 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Sabre Springs
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12361 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Creek View is an amazing community set between the hills to the north and a canyon to the south. This natural landscape channels the ocean breeze and allows for our beautiful foliage to blow gently in the wind. Yes, we're in the middle of nature, but we're also two stops away from I-15 for an easy commute, in the #1 School District in SD and #5 In CA. Stop on by and see our pool, garages and beautiful community for yourself! We know you'll love it and you can't beat our the leasing and maintenance team's service!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12361 Creekview Drive have any available units?
12361 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12361 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12361 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12361 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12361 Creekview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12361 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12361 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 12361 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12361 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12361 Creekview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12361 Creekview Drive has a pool.
Does 12361 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 12361 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12361 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12361 Creekview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12361 Creekview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12361 Creekview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
