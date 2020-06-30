All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
12343 Blanton Ln
12343 Blanton Ln

12343 Blanton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12343 Blanton Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great location for this lovely 3BR/2.5Bath detached home in the much sought-after Sabre Springs South neighborhood! Open floor concept with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light. Spacious Master Bath with walk-in closet and a 2nd, separate (smaller) "his" closet. Exterior & Interior repainted. 2020 dishwasher & microwave. SS appliances. Nice, large private backyard. Indoor laundry with full-size washer and dryer. Award Winning Poway Unified Schools. Steps to Creekside Elementary. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12343 Blanton Ln have any available units?
12343 Blanton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12343 Blanton Ln have?
Some of 12343 Blanton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12343 Blanton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12343 Blanton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12343 Blanton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12343 Blanton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12343 Blanton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12343 Blanton Ln offers parking.
Does 12343 Blanton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12343 Blanton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12343 Blanton Ln have a pool?
No, 12343 Blanton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12343 Blanton Ln have accessible units?
No, 12343 Blanton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12343 Blanton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12343 Blanton Ln has units with dishwashers.

