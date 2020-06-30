12343 Blanton Ln

Amenities
Great location for this lovely 3BR/2.5Bath detached home in the much sought-after Sabre Springs South neighborhood! Open floor concept with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light. Spacious Master Bath with walk-in closet and a 2nd, separate (smaller) "his" closet. Exterior & Interior repainted. 2020 dishwasher & microwave. SS appliances. Nice, large private backyard. Indoor laundry with full-size washer and dryer. Award Winning Poway Unified Schools. Steps to Creekside Elementary. Gardener included.