All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12321 Creekview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12321 Creekview Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

12321 Creekview Drive

12321 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12321 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
sauna
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
sauna
Creekview is a quaint, quiet condo community nestled in Sabre Springs. Close to the canyon with biking and hiking trails for your active time off. Relax afterwards in our Jacuzzi, dry saunas and steam rooms. Time for work? We are located close to the 15 freeway to get you rapidly to your destination. Office and Maintenance assistance is always there for you. The Management office is open 7 days a week with emergency maintenance 7 days a week and also after hours. Make Creekview your new home and let us take care of you. Call today for a tour.

From the formal entryway to the dual-basin vanity in the master bath, this stylish floor plan has everything. A counter-top bar separates the kitchen from the dining room, while the living room features a gas-log fireplace and decorative or entertainment niche. Best of all. located below is its own single-car garage for added convenience, plus an assigned guest parking space.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12321 Creekview Drive have any available units?
12321 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12321 Creekview Drive have?
Some of 12321 Creekview Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12321 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12321 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12321 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12321 Creekview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12321 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12321 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 12321 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12321 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12321 Creekview Drive have a pool?
No, 12321 Creekview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12321 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 12321 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12321 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12321 Creekview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University