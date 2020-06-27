Amenities
12318 Creekview Dr. Available 09/01/19 3BD 2.5BA 2Car attached garage Townhouse in Sabre Springs - **JUST LISTED**
Lovely upgraded townhouse 1435 sq. ft. 3BD 2.5BA 2CAR attached garage located in Sabre Springs, end unit with private patio. This home comes complete with large open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Lots of windows give this home a bright and airy feeling. Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Large master bedroom retreat with walk in closet and attached upgraded bath. Close to Morning Creek Elementary, High Schools, Meadowbrook Middle School, MCAS Mira Mar, with easy access to I-15, 56 Freeway, Scripps Poway Business Park, shopping, dining and parks.
RENTAL FEATURES:
Living room
Dining room
Breakfast Nook
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Gas Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
New washer/dryer
Enclosed Patio
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Hardwood floors
New Carpet
Tile Floors
Fireplace
Sorry this property doesn't accept pets, tenant pays all utilities except for trash.
Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.
Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440
(RLNE2317590)