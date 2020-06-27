All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12318 Creekview Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12318 Creekview Dr.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

12318 Creekview Dr.

12318 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12318 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
12318 Creekview Dr. Available 09/01/19 3BD 2.5BA 2Car attached garage Townhouse in Sabre Springs - **JUST LISTED**
Lovely upgraded townhouse 1435 sq. ft. 3BD 2.5BA 2CAR attached garage located in Sabre Springs, end unit with private patio. This home comes complete with large open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Lots of windows give this home a bright and airy feeling. Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Large master bedroom retreat with walk in closet and attached upgraded bath. Close to Morning Creek Elementary, High Schools, Meadowbrook Middle School, MCAS Mira Mar, with easy access to I-15, 56 Freeway, Scripps Poway Business Park, shopping, dining and parks.

RENTAL FEATURES:

Living room
Dining room
Breakfast Nook
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Gas Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
New washer/dryer
Enclosed Patio
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Hardwood floors
New Carpet
Tile Floors
Fireplace

Sorry this property doesn't accept pets, tenant pays all utilities except for trash.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2317590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12318 Creekview Dr. have any available units?
12318 Creekview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12318 Creekview Dr. have?
Some of 12318 Creekview Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12318 Creekview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12318 Creekview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12318 Creekview Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12318 Creekview Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12318 Creekview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12318 Creekview Dr. offers parking.
Does 12318 Creekview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12318 Creekview Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12318 Creekview Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12318 Creekview Dr. has a pool.
Does 12318 Creekview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12318 Creekview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12318 Creekview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12318 Creekview Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University