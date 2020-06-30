12314 Caminito Sereno

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA Twin Home available for lease in Scripps Ranch featuring approximately 1,556 SF of living space over two levels. Open living and dining room feature hardwood flooring and large windows with plantation shutters for great natural light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and patio access. Nice size wrap around patio yard. Bonus loft space located upstairs! Master bedroom features walk-in closet and attached bathroom with dual sinks. Swimming pool located only steps away. Community located near schools and a recreation park with tennis, basketball court, baseball field and more!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2770

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider two pets under 25lbs each.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVwrq9ukD50



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Scripps Ranch/The Scripps Legacy Compton

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1992



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: fireplace is decorative only and as is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



