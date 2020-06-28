All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 16 2019

12313 Creekview Drive

12313 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12313 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
sauna
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
sauna
Creekview is a quaint, quiet condo community nestled in Sabre Springs. Close to the canyon with biking and hiking trails for your active time off. Relax afterwards in our Jacuzzi, dry saunas and steam rooms. Time for work? We are located close to the 15 freeway to get you rapidly to your destination. Office and Maintenance assistance is always there for you. The Management office is open 7 days a week with emergency maintenance 7 days a week and also after hours. Make Creekview your new home and let us take care of you. Call today for a tour.From the formal entryway to the dual-basin vanity in the master bath, this stylish floor plan has everything. A counter-top bar separates the kitchen from the dining room, while the living room features a gas-log fireplace and decorative or entertainment niche. Best of all. located below is its own single-car garage for added convenience, plus an assigned guest parking space.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12313 Creekview Drive have any available units?
12313 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12313 Creekview Drive have?
Some of 12313 Creekview Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12313 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12313 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12313 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12313 Creekview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12313 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12313 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 12313 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12313 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12313 Creekview Drive have a pool?
No, 12313 Creekview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12313 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 12313 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12313 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12313 Creekview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
