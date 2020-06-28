12313 Creekview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly sauna

Creekview is a quaint, quiet condo community nestled in Sabre Springs. Close to the canyon with biking and hiking trails for your active time off. Relax afterwards in our Jacuzzi, dry saunas and steam rooms. Time for work? We are located close to the 15 freeway to get you rapidly to your destination. Office and Maintenance assistance is always there for you. The Management office is open 7 days a week with emergency maintenance 7 days a week and also after hours. Make Creekview your new home and let us take care of you. Call today for a tour.From the formal entryway to the dual-basin vanity in the master bath, this stylish floor plan has everything. A counter-top bar separates the kitchen from the dining room, while the living room features a gas-log fireplace and decorative or entertainment niche. Best of all. located below is its own single-car garage for added convenience, plus an assigned guest parking space.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.