$500 off 1st Months Rent for this Bright Top Floor Condo!! - You will enjoy this spacious condo with a detail to upgrades! The vaulted ceilings gives this home marvelous open space, and a bright paint throughout.



The kitchen has all appliances and bar top over looking your living space. Installed are vinyl planks for the flooring and are a breeze to clean!



Your living room features large sliding glass doors for that abundance of sunshine and a balcony with plenty of space for your dining and barbecuing. Also installed in the living room is plush carpet for keeping the comfort well established.



The master bedroom has more wonderful space as well as a big window to draw in plenty of warm sunlight. The bathroom suite will have the luxury vinyl planks and a refinished shower and vanity.



A full sized garage for your vehicle and extra room and large cabinet for storage. There is lots of extra parking in this community and with no special parking passes. The landscape grounds are artfully designed and features a large swimming pool with jacuzzi and clubhouse for holding events.



Washer and dryer hook-ups in the condo and plenty of space for full sized.



Close to shopping and the freeway but without the noise. Water is included with the rent!



Please follow this link for a virtual tour you can take on your own!

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ea31a11a-00f9-40cb-b637-047d41eb977e?setAttribution=mls&wl=true



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



