Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12288 Fernando Ct
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12288 Fernando Ct
12288 Fernando Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
12288 Fernando Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12288 Fernando Ct have any available units?
12288 Fernando Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 12288 Fernando Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12288 Fernando Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12288 Fernando Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12288 Fernando Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12288 Fernando Ct offer parking?
No, 12288 Fernando Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12288 Fernando Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12288 Fernando Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12288 Fernando Ct have a pool?
No, 12288 Fernando Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12288 Fernando Ct have accessible units?
No, 12288 Fernando Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12288 Fernando Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12288 Fernando Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12288 Fernando Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12288 Fernando Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
