San Diego, CA
12272 Briardale
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM
12272 Briardale
12272 Briardale Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
12272 Briardale Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12272 Briardale have any available units?
12272 Briardale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12272 Briardale have?
Some of 12272 Briardale's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12272 Briardale currently offering any rent specials?
12272 Briardale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12272 Briardale pet-friendly?
No, 12272 Briardale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12272 Briardale offer parking?
Yes, 12272 Briardale offers parking.
Does 12272 Briardale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12272 Briardale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12272 Briardale have a pool?
No, 12272 Briardale does not have a pool.
Does 12272 Briardale have accessible units?
No, 12272 Briardale does not have accessible units.
Does 12272 Briardale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12272 Briardale has units with dishwashers.
