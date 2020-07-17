1225 Island Ave Apt 111

Amenities

Lovely Furnished One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment near Petco Park



Great open floor plan unit, facing east on the inner courtyard. Located in the growing East Village neighborhood. Walking distance to Petco Park, restaurants, Gaslamp Quarter, near the trolley station, and easy access to the freeway. The unit has been upgraded by the owner; diamond-cut stained exposed concrete flooring, glass-wrapped columns, built-in armoire, updated lighting, a movable/built-in outdoor BBQ, exposed cinder block entryway, and spacious patio space great for entertaining.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath furnished apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner (central cooling)

- Washer and dryer

- Laminate flooring

- Ceiling fan

- Garage



Community Features:

- Barbecue Area

- Deck

- Hot Tub/Spa

- Gated access.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



