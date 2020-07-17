1225 Island Ave Apt 111

All apartments in San Diego
Location

1225 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$1,945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lovely Furnished One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment near Petco Park

Great open floor plan unit, facing east on the inner courtyard. Located in the growing East Village neighborhood. Walking distance to Petco Park, restaurants, Gaslamp Quarter, near the trolley station, and easy access to the freeway. The unit has been upgraded by the owner; diamond-cut stained exposed concrete flooring, glass-wrapped columns, built-in armoire, updated lighting, a movable/built-in outdoor BBQ, exposed cinder block entryway, and spacious patio space great for entertaining.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath furnished apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner (central cooling)
- Washer and dryer
- Laminate flooring
- Ceiling fan
- Garage

Community Features:
- Barbecue Area
- Deck
- Hot Tub/Spa
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 have any available units?
1225 Island Ave Apt 111 has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 have?
Some of 1225 Island Ave Apt 111's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Island Ave Apt 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 offers parking.
Does 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 have a pool?
No, 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 have accessible units?
No, 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Island Ave Apt 111 has units with dishwashers.
