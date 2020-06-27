Rent Calculator
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12240 Corte Sabio
12240 Corte Sabio
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12240 Corte Sabio, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12240 Corte Sabio have any available units?
12240 Corte Sabio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12240 Corte Sabio have?
Some of 12240 Corte Sabio's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12240 Corte Sabio currently offering any rent specials?
12240 Corte Sabio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12240 Corte Sabio pet-friendly?
No, 12240 Corte Sabio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12240 Corte Sabio offer parking?
No, 12240 Corte Sabio does not offer parking.
Does 12240 Corte Sabio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12240 Corte Sabio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12240 Corte Sabio have a pool?
Yes, 12240 Corte Sabio has a pool.
Does 12240 Corte Sabio have accessible units?
No, 12240 Corte Sabio does not have accessible units.
Does 12240 Corte Sabio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12240 Corte Sabio has units with dishwashers.
