All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12221 Carmel Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12221 Carmel Vista Rd
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12221 Carmel Vista Rd
12221 Carmel Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
12221 Carmel Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12221 Carmel Vista Rd have any available units?
12221 Carmel Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12221 Carmel Vista Rd have?
Some of 12221 Carmel Vista Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12221 Carmel Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12221 Carmel Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 Carmel Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12221 Carmel Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12221 Carmel Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 12221 Carmel Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12221 Carmel Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12221 Carmel Vista Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 Carmel Vista Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12221 Carmel Vista Rd has a pool.
Does 12221 Carmel Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 12221 Carmel Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 Carmel Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12221 Carmel Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
