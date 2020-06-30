1222 16th St.

Amenities

Imperial Beach: Spacious 4bd/2ba House - Beautifully updated 4bd/2ba Imperial Beach home with garage, and additional off street parking



Great central location, just blocks from the beach, restaurants, shops, and quick access to and from the I-5.



- Custom kitchen and baths

- Fresh new paint throughout

- Vinyl plank floors

- Tile floors in baths

- Washer/dryer hook-up

- 2-car garage

- Large fenced yard



Terms: Lease

Tenant pays all utilities and yard service

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify



Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259?

LVillanueva@AscentPropertyManagement.com



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



No Cats Allowed



