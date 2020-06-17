All apartments in San Diego
1221 Robinson Ave 2

1221 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Robinson apartment - Property Id: 232038

Charming apartment complex with nice outdoor common areas. This one bedroom upstairs unit has a full kitchen and hardwood flooring in the living room, shared laundry room and is suitable for one person. The small complex only has 10 units and unit includes access to nice grassy outdoor shared spaces :-) Excellent location in the heart of Hillcrest. Contact Rob via text 619-988-0705 for additional information and viewings
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Robinson Ave 2 have any available units?
1221 Robinson Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Robinson Ave 2 have?
Some of 1221 Robinson Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Robinson Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Robinson Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Robinson Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Robinson Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Robinson Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1221 Robinson Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Robinson Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Robinson Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Robinson Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1221 Robinson Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Robinson Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1221 Robinson Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Robinson Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Robinson Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
