1221 Robinson Ave 2

Amenities
Robinson apartment - Property Id: 232038
Charming apartment complex with nice outdoor common areas. This one bedroom upstairs unit has a full kitchen and hardwood flooring in the living room, shared laundry room and is suitable for one person. The small complex only has 10 units and unit includes access to nice grassy outdoor shared spaces :-) Excellent location in the heart of Hillcrest. Contact Rob via text 619-988-0705 for additional information and viewings
No Dogs Allowed
