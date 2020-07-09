Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1221 Parker Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1221 Parker Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1221 Parker Place
1221 Parker Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1221 Parker Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1221 Parker Place have any available units?
1221 Parker Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1221 Parker Place currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Parker Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Parker Place pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Parker Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1221 Parker Place offer parking?
No, 1221 Parker Place does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Parker Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Parker Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Parker Place have a pool?
No, 1221 Parker Place does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Parker Place have accessible units?
No, 1221 Parker Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Parker Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Parker Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Parker Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Parker Place does not have units with air conditioning.
