12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR

Amenities
TURN KEY,rarely available home on quiet cul-d-sac. 2-story townhouse fully fenced backyard,attached 2-car garage w/extra shelves. Features new carpet & paint thru-out, fireplace, tile flooring, vaulted ceiling, AC, gas stove, wine frig, washer & dryer, newer water heater, granite counters, upgraded bathrooms. 2 pools, 2 spas, 2 tennis courts, gym, club house. Water, trash, landscaping, exterior care included in HOA fess. Walk to playground & Vons shopping center plus easy freeway access.