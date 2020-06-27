All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR

12135 Caminito Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12135 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
TURN KEY,rarely available home on quiet cul-d-sac. 2-story townhouse fully fenced backyard,attached 2-car garage w/extra shelves. Features new carpet & paint thru-out, fireplace, tile flooring, vaulted ceiling, AC, gas stove, wine frig, washer & dryer, newer water heater, granite counters, upgraded bathrooms. 2 pools, 2 spas, 2 tennis courts, gym, club house. Water, trash, landscaping, exterior care included in HOA fess. Walk to playground & Vons shopping center plus easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR have any available units?
12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR have?
Some of 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR currently offering any rent specials?
12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR pet-friendly?
No, 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR offer parking?
Yes, 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR offers parking.
Does 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR have a pool?
Yes, 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR has a pool.
Does 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR have accessible units?
No, 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR does not have accessible units.
Does 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12135 CAMINITO MIRA DEL MAR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University