All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12132 Oakview Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12132 Oakview Way
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

12132 Oakview Way

12132 Oakview Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12132 Oakview Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home In Sabre Springs - View Lot - - 5 bed/4 bath
- 3500+ SF
- Granite
- Tile Floors
- View
- Trash Paid
- 3 Car Garage
- Central A/C
- Pet's Negotiable w/Additional Deposit

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5482910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12132 Oakview Way have any available units?
12132 Oakview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12132 Oakview Way currently offering any rent specials?
12132 Oakview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12132 Oakview Way pet-friendly?
No, 12132 Oakview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12132 Oakview Way offer parking?
Yes, 12132 Oakview Way offers parking.
Does 12132 Oakview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12132 Oakview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12132 Oakview Way have a pool?
No, 12132 Oakview Way does not have a pool.
Does 12132 Oakview Way have accessible units?
No, 12132 Oakview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12132 Oakview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12132 Oakview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12132 Oakview Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12132 Oakview Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University