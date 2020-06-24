All apartments in San Diego
12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar

12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
3bd/2.5ba Townhome for rent in Carmel Valley, fully furnished! - 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome available for rent in Carmel Valley! The unit is available to rent for 2 months commencing March 17, 2019. The townhome is an end unit, and is located a walking distance to prestigious schools, shopping centers, and entertainment centers in Carmel Valley. The townhome includes an attached garage , all appliances, air conditioning, large backyard, and more. Complex has two recreational areas with swimming pools, spa, sauna, club house, tennis courts, and fitness room. Pets are negotiable. Water, gas, electric, and trash included in rent. Please call or text (858) 353-5592 for more information or to schedule a tour. Thank you!

(RLNE2778648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar have any available units?
12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar have?
Some of 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar offers parking.
Does 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar has a pool.
Does 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
