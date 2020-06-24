12131 Caminito Mira Del Mar

Amenities

3bd/2.5ba Townhome for rent in Carmel Valley, fully furnished! - 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome available for rent in Carmel Valley! The unit is available to rent for 2 months commencing March 17, 2019. The townhome is an end unit, and is located a walking distance to prestigious schools, shopping centers, and entertainment centers in Carmel Valley. The townhome includes an attached garage , all appliances, air conditioning, large backyard, and more. Complex has two recreational areas with swimming pools, spa, sauna, club house, tennis courts, and fitness room. Pets are negotiable. Water, gas, electric, and trash included in rent. Please call or text (858) 353-5592 for more information or to schedule a tour. Thank you!



