Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12107 Tivoli Park Row
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12107 Tivoli Park Row
12107 Tivoli Park Row
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12107 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12107 Tivoli Park Row have any available units?
12107 Tivoli Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12107 Tivoli Park Row have?
Some of 12107 Tivoli Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12107 Tivoli Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
12107 Tivoli Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12107 Tivoli Park Row pet-friendly?
No, 12107 Tivoli Park Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12107 Tivoli Park Row offer parking?
No, 12107 Tivoli Park Row does not offer parking.
Does 12107 Tivoli Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12107 Tivoli Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12107 Tivoli Park Row have a pool?
Yes, 12107 Tivoli Park Row has a pool.
Does 12107 Tivoli Park Row have accessible units?
No, 12107 Tivoli Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does 12107 Tivoli Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12107 Tivoli Park Row has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
