Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12079 World Trade Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

12079 World Trade Drive

12079 World Trade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12079 World Trade Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12079-world-trade-dr-san-diego-ca-92128-usa-unit-3/b08cce08-152c-43e2-920d-652ccafc171d

(RLNE5824619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12079 World Trade Drive have any available units?
12079 World Trade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12079 World Trade Drive have?
Some of 12079 World Trade Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12079 World Trade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12079 World Trade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12079 World Trade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12079 World Trade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12079 World Trade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12079 World Trade Drive offers parking.
Does 12079 World Trade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12079 World Trade Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12079 World Trade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12079 World Trade Drive has a pool.
Does 12079 World Trade Drive have accessible units?
No, 12079 World Trade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12079 World Trade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12079 World Trade Drive has units with dishwashers.

