Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

12055 World Trade Dr.

12055 World Trade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12055 World Trade Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Call of text Faith Wise Cell: 858-717-8777 Email: faith@faithwise.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12055 World Trade Dr. have any available units?
12055 World Trade Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12055 World Trade Dr. have?
Some of 12055 World Trade Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12055 World Trade Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12055 World Trade Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12055 World Trade Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12055 World Trade Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12055 World Trade Dr. offer parking?
No, 12055 World Trade Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12055 World Trade Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12055 World Trade Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12055 World Trade Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12055 World Trade Dr. has a pool.
Does 12055 World Trade Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12055 World Trade Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12055 World Trade Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12055 World Trade Dr. has units with dishwashers.
