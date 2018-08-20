All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12051 Lomica Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12051 Lomica Dr
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:10 PM

12051 Lomica Dr

12051 Lomica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12051 Lomica Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2bath ~1446sf home With designer touches throughout, this home now has a modern look that's ready for your personal touch to make it your home. You will notice the various thoughtful upgrades that all contribute to making this a fantastic living space. Features include: wide welcoming great room, a light and bright master bedroom that opens to a front porch, a sparkling master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, a huge walk-in closet, brand new plumbing and drainage lines, new roof, exterior stucco and paint, popcorn-free ceilings with recess lighting, beautifully redesigned kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white quartz counter-top over expresso cabinets, brand new tiles in both hallway and master bathrooms, exterior patio pads in front and back yards, attached 2-car garage , large spacious backyard. Rent includes all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12051 Lomica Dr have any available units?
12051 Lomica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12051 Lomica Dr have?
Some of 12051 Lomica Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12051 Lomica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12051 Lomica Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12051 Lomica Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12051 Lomica Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12051 Lomica Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12051 Lomica Dr offers parking.
Does 12051 Lomica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12051 Lomica Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12051 Lomica Dr have a pool?
No, 12051 Lomica Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12051 Lomica Dr have accessible units?
No, 12051 Lomica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12051 Lomica Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12051 Lomica Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University