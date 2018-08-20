12051 Lomica Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2bath ~1446sf home With designer touches throughout, this home now has a modern look that's ready for your personal touch to make it your home. You will notice the various thoughtful upgrades that all contribute to making this a fantastic living space. Features include: wide welcoming great room, a light and bright master bedroom that opens to a front porch, a sparkling master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, a huge walk-in closet, brand new plumbing and drainage lines, new roof, exterior stucco and paint, popcorn-free ceilings with recess lighting, beautifully redesigned kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white quartz counter-top over expresso cabinets, brand new tiles in both hallway and master bathrooms, exterior patio pads in front and back yards, attached 2-car garage , large spacious backyard. Rent includes all utilities.