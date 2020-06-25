All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 120 Thorn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
120 Thorn St
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

120 Thorn St

120 Thorn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Thorn Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Thorn Street - Property Id: 109893

Lovely and convenient Bankers Hill Duplex. Private patio with bar b que. Beautiful hardwood floors. Downstairs unit. New kitchen and bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109893
Property Id 109893

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4798696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Thorn St have any available units?
120 Thorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Thorn St have?
Some of 120 Thorn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Thorn St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Thorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Thorn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Thorn St is pet friendly.
Does 120 Thorn St offer parking?
No, 120 Thorn St does not offer parking.
Does 120 Thorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Thorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Thorn St have a pool?
No, 120 Thorn St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Thorn St have accessible units?
No, 120 Thorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Thorn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Thorn St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University