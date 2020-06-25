Lovely and convenient Bankers Hill Duplex. Private patio with bar b que. Beautiful hardwood floors. Downstairs unit. New kitchen and bathroom. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109893 Property Id 109893
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4798696)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 120 Thorn St have?
Some of 120 Thorn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Thorn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Thorn St is pet friendly.
Does 120 Thorn St offer parking?
No, 120 Thorn St does not offer parking.
Does 120 Thorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Thorn St offers units with in unit laundry.