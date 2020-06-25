All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11993 Briarleaf Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11993 Briarleaf Way
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

11993 Briarleaf Way

11993 Briarleaf Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11993 Briarleaf Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely Available 5 Bedroom + DEN w/ OWNED SOLAR Located In Prestigious Sabre Highlands. This Home Is Light & Bright w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Designer Paint. The Spacious Floor Plan Features A Bedroom & Bathroom On The 1st Floor, A 3 car garage & Open Concept Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Island. Master Bedroom Has An Expansive Retreat Ideal For A Nursery or Den. Conveniently Close To Shopping, Parks & Award-Winning Poway Unified School District. No Animals, No Smoking Available TODAY, Landscaper Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11993 Briarleaf Way have any available units?
11993 Briarleaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11993 Briarleaf Way have?
Some of 11993 Briarleaf Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11993 Briarleaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
11993 Briarleaf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11993 Briarleaf Way pet-friendly?
No, 11993 Briarleaf Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11993 Briarleaf Way offer parking?
Yes, 11993 Briarleaf Way offers parking.
Does 11993 Briarleaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11993 Briarleaf Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11993 Briarleaf Way have a pool?
No, 11993 Briarleaf Way does not have a pool.
Does 11993 Briarleaf Way have accessible units?
No, 11993 Briarleaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11993 Briarleaf Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11993 Briarleaf Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University