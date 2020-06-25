11993 Briarleaf Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely Available 5 Bedroom + DEN w/ OWNED SOLAR Located In Prestigious Sabre Highlands. This Home Is Light & Bright w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Designer Paint. The Spacious Floor Plan Features A Bedroom & Bathroom On The 1st Floor, A 3 car garage & Open Concept Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Island. Master Bedroom Has An Expansive Retreat Ideal For A Nursery or Den. Conveniently Close To Shopping, Parks & Award-Winning Poway Unified School District. No Animals, No Smoking Available TODAY, Landscaper Included.