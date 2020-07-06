Rent Calculator
11975 Lomica Dr.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM
11975 Lomica Dr.
11975 Lomica Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11975 Lomica Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11975 Lomica Dr. have any available units?
11975 Lomica Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11975 Lomica Dr. have?
Some of 11975 Lomica Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 11975 Lomica Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11975 Lomica Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11975 Lomica Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11975 Lomica Dr. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11975 Lomica Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11975 Lomica Dr. offers parking.
Does 11975 Lomica Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11975 Lomica Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11975 Lomica Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 11975 Lomica Dr. has a pool.
Does 11975 Lomica Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11975 Lomica Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11975 Lomica Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11975 Lomica Dr. has units with dishwashers.
