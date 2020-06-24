Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11965 Chalon Ln
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11965 Chalon Ln
11965 Chalon Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11965 Chalon Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
PRIVACY, BEAUTIFUL, FUNCTIONAL, SPACIOUS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11965 Chalon Ln have any available units?
11965 Chalon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 11965 Chalon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11965 Chalon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11965 Chalon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11965 Chalon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11965 Chalon Ln offer parking?
No, 11965 Chalon Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11965 Chalon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11965 Chalon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11965 Chalon Ln have a pool?
No, 11965 Chalon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11965 Chalon Ln have accessible units?
No, 11965 Chalon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11965 Chalon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11965 Chalon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11965 Chalon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11965 Chalon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
