All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11936 Tivoli Park Row #4
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

11936 Tivoli Park Row #4

11936 Tivoli Park Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11936 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Available after March 3rd

$2,195 per month
$2,195 security deposit

Small Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

If after viewing the condo you would like to apply please observe the following.
1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92128

(RLNE3781865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 have any available units?
11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 currently offering any rent specials?
11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 pet-friendly?
No, 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 offer parking?
No, 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 does not offer parking.
Does 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 have a pool?
No, 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 does not have a pool.
Does 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 have accessible units?
No, 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11936 Tivoli Park Row #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University