San Diego, CA
11894 Meriden Ln
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

11894 Meriden Ln

11894 Meriden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11894 Meriden Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing today!

Come and see this charming 2,350-square-foot house on Carmel Mountain neighborhood in San Diego California!

This unfurnished home whose appealing looks is further enhanced by its brand-new paint job features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It comes with a 3-car attached garage.

The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include new carpet, tile, and laminated flooring. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a brand-new kitchen sink, and ready-to-use appliances such as double oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

For climate control, the house has central air conditioning and gas heating.

Strictly pets are not allowed.

Exterior has a yard and the renter must take care of it.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The tenant's responsible utilities: gardening, electricity, water, trash, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be handled by the owner.

Nearby parks: Highland Ranch Park, Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, and Arbolitos Sport Fields.

Nearby Schools:
Shoal Creek Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10
Meadowbrook Middle School - 0.92 miles, 7/10
Rancho Bernardo High School - 1.54 miles, 9/10
Highland Ranch Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
20 - 0.5 mile
945 - 0.8 mile
945A - 0.8 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11894 Meriden Ln have any available units?
11894 Meriden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11894 Meriden Ln have?
Some of 11894 Meriden Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11894 Meriden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11894 Meriden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11894 Meriden Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11894 Meriden Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11894 Meriden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11894 Meriden Ln offers parking.
Does 11894 Meriden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11894 Meriden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11894 Meriden Ln have a pool?
No, 11894 Meriden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11894 Meriden Ln have accessible units?
No, 11894 Meriden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11894 Meriden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11894 Meriden Ln has units with dishwashers.
