11894 Meriden Ln

Come and see this charming 2,350-square-foot house on Carmel Mountain neighborhood in San Diego California!



This unfurnished home whose appealing looks is further enhanced by its brand-new paint job features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It comes with a 3-car attached garage.



The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include new carpet, tile, and laminated flooring. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a brand-new kitchen sink, and ready-to-use appliances such as double oven, microwave, and dishwasher.



For climate control, the house has central air conditioning and gas heating.



Strictly pets are not allowed.



Exterior has a yard and the renter must take care of it.



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The tenant's responsible utilities: gardening, electricity, water, trash, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be handled by the owner.



Nearby parks: Highland Ranch Park, Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, and Arbolitos Sport Fields.



Nearby Schools:

Shoal Creek Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10

Meadowbrook Middle School - 0.92 miles, 7/10

Rancho Bernardo High School - 1.54 miles, 9/10

Highland Ranch Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

20 - 0.5 mile

945 - 0.8 mile

945A - 0.8 mile



