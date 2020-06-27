11894 Meriden Ln

Amenities
Book a showing today!
Come and see this charming 2,350-square-foot house on Carmel Mountain neighborhood in San Diego California!
This unfurnished home whose appealing looks is further enhanced by its brand-new paint job features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It comes with a 3-car attached garage.
The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include new carpet, tile, and laminated flooring. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a brand-new kitchen sink, and ready-to-use appliances such as double oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
For climate control, the house has central air conditioning and gas heating.
Strictly pets are not allowed.
Exterior has a yard and the renter must take care of it.
Smoking is forbidden in the property.
The tenant's responsible utilities: gardening, electricity, water, trash, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be handled by the owner.
Nearby parks: Highland Ranch Park, Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, and Arbolitos Sport Fields.
Nearby Schools:
Shoal Creek Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10
Meadowbrook Middle School - 0.92 miles, 7/10
Rancho Bernardo High School - 1.54 miles, 9/10
Highland Ranch Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
20 - 0.5 mile
945 - 0.8 mile
945A - 0.8 mile
(RLNE5053141)