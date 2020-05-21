11858 Scripps Creek Dr Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Townhouse w/ Private Patio, Pool & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in Scripps Ranch featuring 1116 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property was just renovated and boasts:

-Remodeled kitchen w/ NEW stainless steel appliances & cabinetry!

-NEW flooring throughout, including carpet upstairs for bedrooms

-Tall ceilings on ground floor and large windows allow ample natural light in

-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience

-Dual master suites upstairs w/ private bathrooms!

-Private patio off of dining room great for relaxing

-Attached garage w/ provided front load washer/dryer!

-Central A/C & heat

-Triana community is well-maintained and access to community swimming pool included!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2375

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbXlgomkeJY

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Scripps Ranch

- PARKING: Attached garage plus 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2007



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5562114)