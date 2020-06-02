Rent Calculator
11833 Calle Vivienda
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:27 PM

11833 Calle Vivienda
11833 Calle Vivienda
·
No Longer Available

Location
11833 Calle Vivienda, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11833 Calle Vivienda have any available units?
11833 Calle Vivienda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11833 Calle Vivienda have?
Some of 11833 Calle Vivienda's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11833 Calle Vivienda currently offering any rent specials?
11833 Calle Vivienda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11833 Calle Vivienda pet-friendly?
No, 11833 Calle Vivienda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11833 Calle Vivienda offer parking?
Yes, 11833 Calle Vivienda offers parking.
Does 11833 Calle Vivienda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11833 Calle Vivienda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11833 Calle Vivienda have a pool?
Yes, 11833 Calle Vivienda has a pool.
Does 11833 Calle Vivienda have accessible units?
No, 11833 Calle Vivienda does not have accessible units.
Does 11833 Calle Vivienda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11833 Calle Vivienda has units with dishwashers.
