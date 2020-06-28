All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2

11822 Cypress Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

11822 Cypress Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BD/2.5BA Two-Story Twinhome in Scripps Ranch - - Two Story Twin-home
- Tile Floors
- Small Fenced Yard
- Cypress HOA Community

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3201306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 have any available units?
11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 offers parking.
Does 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 have a pool?
No, 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 have accessible units?
No, 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11822 Cypress Canyon Rd # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
