11799 Wills Creek Road
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

11799 Wills Creek Road

11799 Wills Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

11799 Wills Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11799 Wills Creek Road Available 11/15/19 Cozy 5BR Home in Scripps Ranch Near I-15 Freeway - - Open Floorplan
- Wood, Tile and Carpet Floors
- Full BR/BA Located Downstairs
- Central A/C
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Gardener Included
- Near I-15 Freeway

- PARKING: 3-Car Garage
- UTILITIES: Trash Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2956825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11799 Wills Creek Road have any available units?
11799 Wills Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11799 Wills Creek Road have?
Some of 11799 Wills Creek Road's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11799 Wills Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
11799 Wills Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11799 Wills Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 11799 Wills Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11799 Wills Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 11799 Wills Creek Road offers parking.
Does 11799 Wills Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11799 Wills Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11799 Wills Creek Road have a pool?
No, 11799 Wills Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 11799 Wills Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 11799 Wills Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11799 Wills Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11799 Wills Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.

