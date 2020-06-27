1177 EVERGREEN St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Full Renovation just completed. Lg Kitchen w/New Quartzite Counters, White Cabinetry, Includes Washer/Dryer, ALL New 'Slate' Appliance Packages. New Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Window Coverings, Paint, etc.. throughout! Fireplace, TWO Patio/Balcony Areas, Newer Central Heating & Air Cond. Secure Covered Pkg+Small Lockable Storage Room at Street Level. Building 1st Floor Sits HIGH above Street! Prime Roseville Area-South End-Village Close, Walk to ALL, Shelter Island...Just a Few Blocks to the Water.