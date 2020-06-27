All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

1177 EVERGREEN St

1177 Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

1177 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Full Renovation just completed. Lg Kitchen w/New Quartzite Counters, White Cabinetry, Includes Washer/Dryer, ALL New 'Slate' Appliance Packages. New Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Window Coverings, Paint, etc.. throughout! Fireplace, TWO Patio/Balcony Areas, Newer Central Heating & Air Cond. Secure Covered Pkg+Small Lockable Storage Room at Street Level. Building 1st Floor Sits HIGH above Street! Prime Roseville Area-South End-Village Close, Walk to ALL, Shelter Island...Just a Few Blocks to the Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 EVERGREEN St have any available units?
1177 EVERGREEN St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 EVERGREEN St have?
Some of 1177 EVERGREEN St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 EVERGREEN St currently offering any rent specials?
1177 EVERGREEN St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 EVERGREEN St pet-friendly?
No, 1177 EVERGREEN St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1177 EVERGREEN St offer parking?
No, 1177 EVERGREEN St does not offer parking.
Does 1177 EVERGREEN St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 EVERGREEN St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 EVERGREEN St have a pool?
No, 1177 EVERGREEN St does not have a pool.
Does 1177 EVERGREEN St have accessible units?
No, 1177 EVERGREEN St does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 EVERGREEN St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 EVERGREEN St has units with dishwashers.

