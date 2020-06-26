Rent Calculator
11523 Madera Rosa Way
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 15
11523 Madera Rosa Way
11523 Madera Rosa Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
11523 Madera Rosa Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11523 Madera Rosa Way have any available units?
11523 Madera Rosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11523 Madera Rosa Way have?
Some of 11523 Madera Rosa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11523 Madera Rosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
11523 Madera Rosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11523 Madera Rosa Way pet-friendly?
No, 11523 Madera Rosa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11523 Madera Rosa Way offer parking?
No, 11523 Madera Rosa Way does not offer parking.
Does 11523 Madera Rosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11523 Madera Rosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11523 Madera Rosa Way have a pool?
No, 11523 Madera Rosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 11523 Madera Rosa Way have accessible units?
No, 11523 Madera Rosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11523 Madera Rosa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11523 Madera Rosa Way has units with dishwashers.
