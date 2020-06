Amenities

Beautiful unit in Metrome! Upgraded hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. New paint throughout. Owners have lived in this unit since purchasing it so it has been well maintained. High end appliances including LG French door refrigerator and full size LG stackable washer/dryer. New ceiling fans and light fixtures were recently installed. This spacious one bedroom has an optional den/office with built-in cabinets. Unit has private balcony & Western orientation (no trolley tracks).