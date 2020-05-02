Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 2
11490 Creekstone Ln
11490 Creekstone Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
11490 Creekstone Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Open and Largest Floor Plan in the Morningside Development
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Sabre Springs
Award Winning Poway School District
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11490 Creekstone Ln have any available units?
11490 Creekstone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11490 Creekstone Ln have?
Some of 11490 Creekstone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11490 Creekstone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11490 Creekstone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11490 Creekstone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11490 Creekstone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11490 Creekstone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11490 Creekstone Ln offers parking.
Does 11490 Creekstone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11490 Creekstone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11490 Creekstone Ln have a pool?
No, 11490 Creekstone Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11490 Creekstone Ln have accessible units?
No, 11490 Creekstone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11490 Creekstone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11490 Creekstone Ln has units with dishwashers.
