Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1145 pacific beach drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1145 pacific beach drive
1145 Pacific Beach Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1145 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1145 pacific beach drive have any available units?
1145 pacific beach drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1145 pacific beach drive have?
Some of 1145 pacific beach drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1145 pacific beach drive currently offering any rent specials?
1145 pacific beach drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 pacific beach drive pet-friendly?
No, 1145 pacific beach drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1145 pacific beach drive offer parking?
No, 1145 pacific beach drive does not offer parking.
Does 1145 pacific beach drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 pacific beach drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 pacific beach drive have a pool?
Yes, 1145 pacific beach drive has a pool.
Does 1145 pacific beach drive have accessible units?
No, 1145 pacific beach drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 pacific beach drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 pacific beach drive has units with dishwashers.
