All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11446 Trailbrook Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11446 Trailbrook Ln
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

11446 Trailbrook Ln

11446 Trailbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11446 Trailbrook Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11446 Trailbrook Ln have any available units?
11446 Trailbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11446 Trailbrook Ln have?
Some of 11446 Trailbrook Ln's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11446 Trailbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11446 Trailbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11446 Trailbrook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11446 Trailbrook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11446 Trailbrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11446 Trailbrook Ln offers parking.
Does 11446 Trailbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11446 Trailbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11446 Trailbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 11446 Trailbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11446 Trailbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 11446 Trailbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11446 Trailbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11446 Trailbrook Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University