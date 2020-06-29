All apartments in San Diego
11433 Cascada Way

11433 Cascada Way · No Longer Available
Location

11433 Cascada Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tierrasanta 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Canyon Townhome with Incredible Views! - Fantastic canyon town-home with incredible 180 degree views! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath has three balconies with dazzling views from Mission Trails to Admiral Baker Golf Course. Additional features include vaulted ceilings, central heat and air conditioning, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, manufactured wood flooring and newer carpets, and recessed lighting in main living area. Attached two car garage included.
Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease. Available NOW!

A MUST SEE! To schedule an appointment to view, please contact San Terra Properties at 858.832.7800.

(RLNE2654933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11433 Cascada Way have any available units?
11433 Cascada Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11433 Cascada Way have?
Some of 11433 Cascada Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11433 Cascada Way currently offering any rent specials?
11433 Cascada Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11433 Cascada Way pet-friendly?
No, 11433 Cascada Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11433 Cascada Way offer parking?
Yes, 11433 Cascada Way offers parking.
Does 11433 Cascada Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11433 Cascada Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11433 Cascada Way have a pool?
No, 11433 Cascada Way does not have a pool.
Does 11433 Cascada Way have accessible units?
No, 11433 Cascada Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11433 Cascada Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11433 Cascada Way does not have units with dishwashers.

