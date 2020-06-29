11433 Cascada Way

Amenities

Tierrasanta 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Canyon Townhome with Incredible Views! - Fantastic canyon town-home with incredible 180 degree views! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath has three balconies with dazzling views from Mission Trails to Admiral Baker Golf Course. Additional features include vaulted ceilings, central heat and air conditioning, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, manufactured wood flooring and newer carpets, and recessed lighting in main living area. Attached two car garage included.

Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease. Available NOW!



A MUST SEE! To schedule an appointment to view, please contact San Terra Properties at 858.832.7800.



