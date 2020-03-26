Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
11423 Fawn Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
11423 Fawn Ridge
Location
11423 Fawn Ridge, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11423 Fawn Ridge have any available units?
11423 Fawn Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11423 Fawn Ridge have?
Some of 11423 Fawn Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11423 Fawn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
11423 Fawn Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 Fawn Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 11423 Fawn Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11423 Fawn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 11423 Fawn Ridge does offer parking.
Does 11423 Fawn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11423 Fawn Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 Fawn Ridge have a pool?
No, 11423 Fawn Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 11423 Fawn Ridge have accessible units?
No, 11423 Fawn Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 Fawn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11423 Fawn Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
